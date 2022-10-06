Watch Sean Casten discuss gun control, immigration, more in 6th District congressional race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, left, and Orland Park Republican Keith Pekau are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat in November 2022.

In a discussion with a representative of the Daily Herald editorial board, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten discussed issues ranging from gun control and immigration to redistricting and political partisanship.

Casten's appearance came in response to an invitation from the board to discuss his campaign for a third term as the district's representative in Congress. His Republican challenger, Keith Pekau, did not respond to invitations to join the discussion.

You can watch the interview online at www.dailyherald.com