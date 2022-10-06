Watch Sean Casten discuss gun control, immigration, more in 6th District congressional race
Updated 10/6/2022 5:49 PM
In a discussion with a representative of the Daily Herald editorial board, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten discussed issues ranging from gun control and immigration to redistricting and political partisanship.
Casten's appearance came in response to an invitation from the board to discuss his campaign for a third term as the district's representative in Congress. His Republican challenger, Keith Pekau, did not respond to invitations to join the discussion.
You can watch the interview online at www.dailyherald.com
related
|
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.