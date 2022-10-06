Suburban woman gets 2 weeks in jail for Capitol breach
Updated 10/6/2022 4:45 PM
A Brazilian citizen who lives in Southwest suburban Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.
Ferreira pleaded guilty back in June to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, admitting alarms were sounding in the U.S. Capitol when she entered without permission.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.