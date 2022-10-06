Suburban woman gets 2 weeks in jail for Capitol breach

Federal authorities say image shows Indian Head Park resident Leticia Vilhena Ferreira inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court records

A Brazilian citizen who lives in Southwest suburban Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.

Ferreira pleaded guilty back in June to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, admitting alarms were sounding in the U.S. Capitol when she entered without permission.

