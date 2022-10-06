Chicagoans swear an average of 17 times a day, survey finds
Updated 10/6/2022 4:42 PM
Chicagoans swear an average of 17 times per day, well behind the nation's most foul-mouthed city. That would be, darn it, Columbus, Ohio, where residents curse 36 times a day, according to a survey conducted by the language learning app Preply using data from 1,500 residents in 30 cities.
A majority of respondents, 54%, swear at themselves more than any other person -- especially when it comes to experiencing pain, like stubbing a toe, or in times of frustration.
Swears were otherwise most commonly used when expressing road rage and receiving bad news.
