Watch Duckworth, Salvi debate in U.S. Senate race
Updated 10/3/2022 5:11 PM
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates and Republican Kathy Salvi of Mundelein square off in this joint Zoom interview hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors association and the Daily Herald.
More than 20 newspapers from around Illinois participated in the planning of the joint interview in the U.S. Senate race and are sharing the video and coverage.
The hourlong interview was recorded on Oct. 3. The election is Nov. 8.
