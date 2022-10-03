St. Charles youth prison guard sentenced for role in inmate-on-inmate attacks

A guard at a state youth prison in St. Charles who did not report inmates' attacks on each other or threats to their safety was sentenced to probation and community service, Kane County officials announced Monday.

Michael Klimek, 46, of Yorkville was sentenced by Kane County Associate Judge David P. Kliment to 18 months of probation and 180 hours of community service.

Klimek and three other guards at the Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles were charged in 2016. A judge acquitted the other three in 2021. Klimek was convicted by a jury in April.

Authorities accused them of having a group of inmates, called "the cleaning crew," beat and rob others in custody.

A video played at the trial showed Klimek unlocking a cell and letting several other inmates run in. Klimek stood in the doorway, looking in, while the victim was hit.

One of the misconduct convictions was for violating a policy that specified only one inmate at a time could be in the shower room. One beating victim testified Klimek unlocked the room and allowed several others in. That inmate told a therapist about the attack, and she started the investigation.

Klimek was found guilty in April of six felony counts of official misconduct -- failure to perform duties and a single count of aggravated battery in a public place for allowing an attack. The jury acquitted Klimek on 69 other charges of official misconduct, unlawful restraint, theft and mob action.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Margaret O'Brien said the conviction ensures Klimek will never again have the opportunity to manipulate or abuse his power over the youths he should have been protecting.