Four-year-old girl dies after fatal crash near Maple Park

A 4-year-old girl from DeKalb died following a crash Saturday near Maple Park.

The crash, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. Saturday near Route 38 and Francis Road in unincorporated Virgil Township, remains under investigation by the Kane County sheriff's office.

According to a news release, a 20-year-old man from DeKalb was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 eastbound on Route 38 when the car crossed the center line into westbound traffic, hitting a 2018 Jeep Compass carrying the four-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother, also from DeKalb.

After hitting the Jeep Compass, the Chrysler 200 crashed into a 2010 Subaru Forester driven by a 30-year-old woman from Washington. The Subaru also was traveling westbound on Route 38.

The driver of the Jeep Compass was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life threatening injuries. The driver's daughter was initially transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and then airlifted to Lurie's Children Hospital in Chicago, where she was later pronounced deceased. The 4-year-old was properly secured in a child safety seat at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued as of Monday. Kane County sheriff's investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to call the investigations division at (630) 444-1103.