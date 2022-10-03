Aurora woman accused of setting her house on fire to kill man
Updated 10/3/2022 1:45 PM
A 73-year-old Aurora woman is charged with attempted murder, accused of setting her house on fire to kill a man.
Joanne J. Burgess, of the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, also is charged with aggravated arson, according to a news release from Aurora police.
The fire was reported at bout 7 p.m. Saturday. The victim was injured but refused to be taken to a hospital, police said.
The news release said Burgess has been arrested. It did not say if she had a bail hearing.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.