Aurora woman accused of setting her house on fire to kill man

A 73-year-old Aurora woman is charged with attempted murder, accused of setting her house on fire to kill a man.

Joanne J. Burgess, of the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, also is charged with aggravated arson, according to a news release from Aurora police.

The fire was reported at bout 7 p.m. Saturday. The victim was injured but refused to be taken to a hospital, police said.

The news release said Burgess has been arrested. It did not say if she had a bail hearing.