Road-rage shooting in Chicago leaves 3-year-old dead

In a shooting the police said was sparked by road rage, a 3-year-old Chicago boy was killed Friday night on the Southwest Side as he sat in the back seat of his mother's sport-utility vehicle.

The slain boy, identified as Mateo Zastro, is one of the youngest victims of violence in Chicago this year.

His mother and the three other children escaped harm from the barrage of gunfire unleashed from another car in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road in West Lawn, according to the Chicago police.

Police Cmdr. Brian Spreyne said the attack stemmed from a "road-rage incident" involving the mother and another vehicle that started on Cicero Avenue, though it wasn't clear how it got started.

No one has been arrested.

• For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.