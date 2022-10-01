Irish tunes, wolfhounds and birds of prey among Celtic fest highlights

There was something for everyone, including animals, children's games and Irish music at the Northwest Celtic Fest at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

The fest opened with Ken Dix's They Might Be Irish Band on the main stage, the first of several groups to perform over the course of the day.

Irish wolfhounds towered over children who stopped to pet the imposing but gentle dogs, and a barn owl, barred owl and turkey vulture at the Wings and Talons booth drew a crowd.

Balloon and face-painting artists were popular with the kids. Other vendors offered T-shirts and Irish themed gift items.