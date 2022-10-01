 

Irish tunes, wolfhounds and birds of prey among Celtic fest highlights

  • Jenni Sutton of Elgin and her daughter, Jocelynn, 3, greet Barney, an Irish Wolfhound belonging to Scott Mitchell of Frankfort and Great Lakes Irish wolfhound, during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

      Jenni Sutton of Elgin and her daughter, Jocelynn, 3, greet Barney, an Irish Wolfhound belonging to Scott Mitchell of Frankfort and Great Lakes Irish wolfhound, during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A barn owl is shown by Wings and Talons, a birds of prey educational center and program based in Itasca, during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

      A barn owl is shown by Wings and Talons, a birds of prey educational center and program based in Itasca, during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ken Dix, second from left, of Ken Dix's They Might Be Irish, performs with the group during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

      Ken Dix, second from left, of Ken Dix's They Might Be Irish, performs with the group during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod gets ready to record a video segment as Trustee Mike Gaeta stands beside him during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

      Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod gets ready to record a video segment as Trustee Mike Gaeta stands beside him during the Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 10/1/2022 5:13 PM

There was something for everyone, including animals, children's games and Irish music at the Northwest Celtic Fest at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

The fest opened with Ken Dix's They Might Be Irish Band on the main stage, the first of several groups to perform over the course of the day.

 

Irish wolfhounds towered over children who stopped to pet the imposing but gentle dogs, and a barn owl, barred owl and turkey vulture at the Wings and Talons booth drew a crowd.

Balloon and face-painting artists were popular with the kids. Other vendors offered T-shirts and Irish themed gift items.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 