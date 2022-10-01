Bond denied for Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman 11 times in Naperville hotel room

Willie Tidwell of Chicago, accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in a Naperville hotel room, is being held without bond on a charge of attempted murder.

A Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman 11 times in the stomach, neck and chest in a Naperville hotel room Sept. 10 was being held Saturday without bond on charges of attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery.

During a hearing Saturday morning, DuPage County Judge George Ford granted prosecutors' motion to deny bond for Willie Tidwell, 50.

According to a news release, Tidwell on the night of Sept. 10 went to the Extended Stay, 1827 Center Point Circle, where a woman who he was in a romantic relationship with was staying.

An argument ensued and then Tidwell repeatedly hit the woman, according to a release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Tidwell is accused of then stabbing the woman 11 times about her stomach, neck and chest, leaving her bloodied and beaten on a bed before fleeing, according to the release. The woman called 911.

Tidwell was identified as a suspect and on Sept. 30 taken into custody at a home in Calumet City, the release said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin described the beating and stabbing as a "horrific attack." He said Tidwell "ruthlessly beat and stabbed an innocent woman" and was grateful she survived her injuries.

"Domestic violence remains a top priority of my office and any allegation of such will be aggressively prosecuted," he said.

He thanked Naperville and Calumet City police and the South Suburban Emergency Response team for collaborating to identity and apprehend Tidwell.

"This was a brutal act that could very easily have been fatal, and I'm incredibly grateful that the victim in this case is recovering," Naperville police Chief Jason Arres said in the release. He also thanked detectives for their diligence in the investigation and building a strong case.

Attempted murder is a Class X felony and carries a six to 30-year sentence for a guilty finding. Aggravated domestic battery is a Class 2 felony, with sentencing from three to seven years for a guilty finding. Tidwell's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.