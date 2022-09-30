Watch candidates for governor discuss issues in Illinois

In a joint interview hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, candidates for Illinois incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey discussed issues including the SAFE-T Act, climate policy, state spending and more.

IAPME President Dennis Anderson moderated the interview, along with a panel including Daily Herald Managing Editor for Opinion Jim Slusher, Springfield Journal-Register state government writer Patrick Keck and Capitol News Illinois reporter Jerry Nowicki.