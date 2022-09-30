Lake County Board member to apologize for calling League of Women Voters' members 'hags'

Lake County Board member Dick Barr said he would apologize to the local League of Women Voters chapter after receiving criticism for referring to its members as "hags" in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Barr called his use of the term "off-color" and said it was fueled by his anger at the group's forums, which he claims are politicized and slanted against fellow Republicans.

Like the national League of Women Voters, founded in 1920 when women gained the right to vote, the Lake County chapter is a nonpartisan organization with the mission of empowering voters.

Lake County Democrats Chair Lauren Beth Gash said Wednesday Barr's calling the group's members "hags" was more of the same offensive rhetoric from Republicans.

"Dick Barr's comment is disturbing, but it lets voters know that, for all their campaign sideshows to distract from the truth, Lake County Republicans are as anti-woman as Donald Trump and Republican extremists in other states," Gash said.

Barr said he would not apologize for referring to the League as the "League of Women Democrats."

Requests for a response from the League of Women Voters on Barr's comments were not returned immediately Thursday afternoon.

Barr was elected in 2018 to represent Lake County Board's 3rd District, which includes all of Lindenhurst and Round Lake Heights and portions of Round Lake Beach and Lake Villa. He is not running for reelection.