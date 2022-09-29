Watch debate over the state referendum on Amendment 1, about unions

Daily Herald report

Authorities on both sides of the Amendment 1 issue debate the implications of the referendum question in this joint Zoom interview hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors association and the Daily Herald.

Joe Bowen, of the Vote Yes for Workers Rights, and Mailee Smith, of the Illinois Policy Institute, offered sharply different views in this 45-minute discussion.

The referendum question asks whether Illinois unions should be strengthened with constitutional rights that cannot be restricted by the Illinois legislature.

More than 20 newspapers from around Illinois participated in the planning of the joint interview and are sharing the video and coverage.

The 45-minute interview was recorded on Sept. 29.