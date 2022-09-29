 

Lake-Cook Road closed at Route 53 near Arlington Heights

  • Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/29/2022 8:25 AM

Lake-Cook Road at Route 53 near Arlington Heights is closed following a crash.

The road is closed in both directions and some exit ramps are also blocked by authorities, according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.

 

The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m.

There is no indication yet regarding the extent of injuries nor the number of vehicles involved.

