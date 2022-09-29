Lake-Cook Road closed at Route 53 near Arlington Heights
Updated 9/29/2022 8:25 AM
Lake-Cook Road at Route 53 near Arlington Heights is closed following a crash.
The road is closed in both directions and some exit ramps are also blocked by authorities, according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.
The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m.
There is no indication yet regarding the extent of injuries nor the number of vehicles involved.
