Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash at Lake-Cook and Wilke in Arlington Heights

A bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries when, police say, she was struck by a careening landscaping truck after it collided with another vehicle earlier Thursday in the intersection of Lake-Cook and Wilke roads in Arlington Heights.

Lake-Cook Road was closed between Route 53 and Wilke Road for nearly 10 hours as investigators worked to determine what caused the crash that also injured one of the drivers.

Arlington Heights police said the 43-year-old bicyclist was at the southeast corner of the intersection waiting to cross the street when the crash occurred about 7:20 a.m.

Police officials said the landscaping truck's bed was filled with soil and it was towing an open-top trailer carrying wood planks. The 2011 Ford F550 pickup was headed east on Lake-Cook Road when it collided with a white 2019 Chevrolet Equinox SUV attempting to turn left onto Wilke Road from westbound Lake-Cook Road.

The force of the impact caused the landscaping truck to skid onto the parkway at the southeast corner of the intersection, where the bicyclist was standing.

The truck dumped much of the soil it was hauling, and the trailer struck a nearby traffic light post.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge. The unidentified female driver of the SUV was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with minor injuries. The two men inside the landscaping truck were uninjured, police said.

Police officials said there are conflicting reports about the status of the traffic lights at the time of the crash from witnesses and those involved in the crash. Investigators are also trying to determine the speeds of the vehicles at the time of the crash but don't believe either driver was impaired.

No citations have been issued yet.

The road was reopened just before 5 p.m.