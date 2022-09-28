Police, school districts warn of man seeking tours of suburban schools

Several suburban school districts and police departments have issued warnings about a man showing up to schools and asking for tours, but then abruptly leaving when asked for identification.

The 20-year-old man had been spotted at schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, according to Aurora police.

Central Community Unit District 301 in Burlington and Geneva Unit District 304 officials also issued notices about the man.

Aurora police said they had spoken with the man and stated "there does not appear to be any credible threat to the general public."

Police said he was never able to access any of the schools he visited, and "no threats of harm to any students, faculty, or the general public were ever made."

District 304 officials sent out an alert to the students, staff and community members saying, "Please use caution if you encounter this individual. If he is seen near or around schools, staff should not let him into the school under any circumstances and should contact the police immediately."

The man has not been charged with any wrongdoing.