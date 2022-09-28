 

Parking affected during Bartlett Oktoberfest at Leiseberg Park

 
Submitted by Bartlett Police Department
Public parking will be affected by Bartlett Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, at Leiseberg Park, 325 E. Devon Ave. in Bartlett.

Event hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

 

Free public parking is available at the Metra parking lots. Street parking will be limited and temporary "no parking" signs will be posted on one side of South Berteau Avenue, South Oak Glenn Drive, East Oak Glenn Drive, and Tennyson Drive.

Event parking will also be prohibited in the downtown business parking lots including The Streets of Bartlett shopping center, CVS, Senior Flexonics, Fifth Third Bank, and BMO Harris Bank.

Hanover Township will be providing a free shuttle service, which runs continuously, from the Bartlett Aquatic Center, 692 W. Stearns Road between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. both days.

