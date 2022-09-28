Naperville police hosting National Coffee with a Cop Day events

The Naperville Police Department invites the public to enjoy coffee and conversation with officers next week at three locations in recognition of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 5, officers will be available to chat with residents and answer questions at McDonald's, 1376 N. Route 59; Starbucks, 1043 S. Washington St.,; and Dunkin' Donuts, 2880 95th St.

The informal meet-and-greet is part of the department's Chat with the Chief series. Residents are encouraged to stop by at any point during the two-hour events.

For more information, visit www.naperville.il.us/npd/chatwithchief.

"We're excited to have locations spread out across Naperville to hopefully give more people the opportunity to come discuss whatever is on their minds, whether it's neighborhood issues, safety concerns, body-worn cameras or just to say hi," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.