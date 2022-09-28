League of Women Voters to host candidate forums in Elgin area

The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area will host three candidate forums for the Nov. 8 election starting on Oct. 4.

The forums, which are open to the public, will be recorded for later viewing.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a forum for state House 43rd District candidates Republican Angela Hallock Nowak and Democrat Anna Moeller will begin at 7 p.m. at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kane County Board District 17 candidates Democrat Deborah Allan and Republican John Hahn will meet for the forum at 7 p.m. at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, a forum for Kane County sheriff candidates Democrat Ron Hain and Republican Jeffrey Bodin will be held at 7 p.m. at the Rakow Center, 665 Barrington Ave. in Carpentersville.

The Elgin Area League of Women Voters invites voters to hear the candidates speak and answer questions from the league and the audience. For additional information on these and other candidates, check the LWVEA website, www.lwvelginarea.org/.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, issue-oriented organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can also be found at the LWV Illinois Voter Guide. Visit illinoisvoterguide.org.