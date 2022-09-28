Elgin man who is suspect in Huntley shooting captured in Pennsylvania

An Elgin man who has been accused in a July shooting in Huntley that sent two men to the hospital has been apprehended in Pennsylvania, officials said on Wednesday.

Lewis C. McCracken, 27, was arrested Tuesday in Donora, Pennsylvania, and is being held in Washington County jail, according to a news release from the Huntley Police Department. He is awaiting extradition.

Huntley police responded to a shooting early July 18 on the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane after reports of shots were fired. Following the shooting, police asked residents to check doorbell and security cameras.

The McHenry County state's attorney's office filed charges against McCracken the next day. Those charges included attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The two Huntley men who were shot, ages 58 and 59 at the time, are related to each other.

McCracken has a lengthy criminal record, including a five-year prison sentence.

He had warrants out of DuPage County from February on suspicion of violating bond and possession of marijuana, along with expired license plates and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. In a separate case from January, also out of DuPage, McCracken was charged with being a felon in possession or use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

McCracken also pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in 2017.

After the shooting, police said they thought he might have traveled to California.