Visa delays force Soweto Gospel Choir to cancel concert at the MAC

Due to visa delays affecting the first weekend of their U.S./Canadian tour, the Soweto Gospel Choir's "Hope -- It's Been a Long Time Coming" concert scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage has been canceled. Schedule conflicts preclude a reschedule.

Ticket purchases will be automatically refunded. For details, call the MAC box office at (630) 942-4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org. The box office is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.