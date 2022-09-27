Passing fire inspector saves Des Plaines residents from burning home

Fire crews work to extinguish a house fire in Des Plaines Monday afternoon that investigators say was sparked by "torch work" done on plumbing. Courtesy of Tim Olk

A Des Plaines Fire Department inspector on his way to an appointment Monday afternoon spotted smoke coming from the eaves of a house on the 500 block of South Mount Prospect Road and was able to help the residents escape the burning home.

The inspector called dispatchers just before 2 p.m. to report the blaze and then went help the residents escape the home before firefighters arrived, fire officials said.

Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said investigators determined the fire was caused by "torch work" being done on plumbing inside the home to repair water pipes.

The fire had grown inside the walls of the tri-level, single-family home before climbing into the attic where it gathered momentum, he added.

Fire officials said the home suffered smoke and fire damage as well as significant cosmetic damage because firefighters had to open walls to get to the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates were immediately available.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the residents were transported to a nearby hotel until short-term housing could be found for them.