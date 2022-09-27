'One you could always call on': Longtime Aurora alderman, 58th mayor O'Connor remembered

A longtime alderman who served as Aurora's 58th mayor is being remembered as a dedicated public servant.

Robert James O'Connor died at his home on Sept. 15. He was 78.

"Aurora has lost one of its most dedicated public servants," Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said in a news release. "I admire the life he lived, the lessons he taught and the legacy he left. He is the statesman of Aurora who will forever be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his beloved hometown."

O'Connor was a graduate of East Aurora High School, University of Illinois and University of Notre Dame Law School. He was first elected as an alderman-at-large in 1985 and served eight terms on the Aurora city council.

In October 2016, he was sworn in as mayor to fill out the remainder of then-Mayor Tom Weisner's term. Weisner, who died in 2018, stepped down to focus on his health, and O'Connor served as mayor for six months.

O'Connor worked as an attorney in Aurora and specialized in estate planning and real estate.

According to his obituary, his time on the city council was the work that brought him the most enjoyment. He served 36 years on the finance committee and was the chairman of the same committee for 32 years.

"I'm so honored to have served with him, a man of such integrity," said Alderwoman Scheketa Hart-Burns, who was first elected in 1991 and served with O'Connor on the finance committee. O'Connor also was her personal attorney. "He was one you could always call on."

She said city officials about five years ago renamed the street where O'Connor lived to honor his service. Last year, the city named the alderman's office after O'Connor.

He served as a member of the Northeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging and the Illinois Council on Aging. O'Connor also volunteered at the Dominican Literacy Center and served on the board of directors for the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley. He was a member of the Exchange Club and served on the boards of the Phillips Park Zoo and Splash Country Aquatic Centers, the Aurora Public Library board of directors and the Aurora Police Foundation board of directors.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Mary (Eberly) O'Connor; his sons, Thomas (Teresa) O'Connor of North Aurora and John (Jill) O'Connor of Conroe, Texas; his four grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place in Aurora. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, family members have asked that memorial donations be made to the Dominican Literacy Center in Aurora, the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley or an organization of the donor's choice.