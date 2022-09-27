No injuries in late night Downers Grove house fire
Updated 9/27/2022 10:40 AM
No injuries were reported from a house fire late Monday night in Downers Grove the left the home uninhabitable.
Firefighters were called to the single-family, split-level home on the 4000 block of Main Street just after 11:30 p.m. by the lone resident who reported fire in the house.
Fire officials said the resident was awakened by smoke detectors and able to escape safely.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames on the exterior of the back of the house and eventually made entry to extinguish the fire inside the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.