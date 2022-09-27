No injuries in late night Downers Grove house fire

No injuries were reported from a house fire late Monday night in Downers Grove the left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the single-family, split-level home on the 4000 block of Main Street just after 11:30 p.m. by the lone resident who reported fire in the house.

Fire officials said the resident was awakened by smoke detectors and able to escape safely.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames on the exterior of the back of the house and eventually made entry to extinguish the fire inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.