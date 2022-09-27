Metra billboard sparks grim interpretation on social media
Updated 9/27/2022 4:48 PM
For nearly three decades, millions of gridlocked motorists inching along the Ohio Street feeder ramp toward the Kennedy Expressway have glanced up to see a Metra billboard proclaiming: "Take the easy way out."
The idea that anyone would associate the sign with suicide never entered the consciousness of the commuter rail agency.
That changed on Monday when a user of the social media site Reddit posted a photograph of the sign in a forum along with a note that read: "Should've thought this through a bit harder."
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
