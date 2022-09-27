LaPorte appointed to fill Reinke's vacated Bartlett trustee seat

Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace has appointed resident Joe LaPorte to fill the village trustee seat vacated by the recent resignation of Aaron Reinke.

LaPorte will serve until the April 2023 election, when voters will choose a candidate to fill the final two years of Reinke's four-year term.

According to the village, LaPorte has been self-employed for more than 30 years as a manufacturers' representative in the commercial office furniture market.

Since January 2017, the nearly 45-year village resident has served on Bartlett's Economic Development Commission.

His wife, Cathy, is a lifelong resident of Bartlett. In his application letter for the trustee position, he told officials, "Choosing Bartlett as the place to raise our two daughters was an easy decision. Surrounded by family, friends, and familiar faces, we wanted our children to experience the same small town environment that we have cherished."