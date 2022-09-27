Lake County resident tests positive for West Nile virus

The Culex pipiens species of mosquito, also known as the northern house mosquito, is mainly responsible for transmitting West Nile virus to humans. THINKSTOCK PHOTO

A man in his 60s became the first Lake County resident to test positive for the West Nile virus this year, county health officials said Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, became ill earlier this month, officials said.

Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, but in rare cases, the infection can lead to severe illness or death. People older than 50 and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Culex pipiens mosquito.

Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister urged residents to take precautions.

"Even as the weather gets cooler, mosquitoes will remain active until the first hard frost," Pfister said.

Pfister said 12% of the 579 batches of mosquitoes tested by the county this year carried the West Nile virus.

Pfister urged residents to remove or refresh sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Residents also are encouraged to report stagnant water in public spaces so local officials can add chemicals that kill mosquito larvae.

More information can be found at FightTheBiteNow.com.