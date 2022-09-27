 

In 6th District race, Democrat Sean Casten and Republican Keith Pekau split on abortion rights

  • Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, left, and Orland Park Republican Keith Pekau are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat.

    Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, left, and Orland Park Republican Keith Pekau are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/27/2022 1:43 PM

As states across the country move to limit abortions, the candidates for Illinois' 6th Congressional District seat have aligned with their respective political parties' stances on reproductive rights.

Incumbent Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove has been outspoken in his support of a woman's right to end a pregnancy. Republican challenger Keith Pekau of Orland Park opposes abortion.

 

Casten is seeking a third term in Congress representing the newly redrawn 6th District. Pekau, his hometown's mayor, is making his first bid for federal office.

Abortion is just one of the issues dividing the two candidates.

Although it once was considered a decided issue, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling rekindled the legislative fight over abortion. In response, Casten said he would continue defending "every woman's right to make health care decisions against radical, anti-choice politicians."

Casten's campaign website details his support of abortion rights and women's rights in general, including his support of bills seeking to protect the right to abortion care and repeal a ban on U.S. foreign aid being used for abortion services.

Pekau hasn't responded to Daily Herald questions about abortion and other issues since winning the GOP primary, and his campaign website makes no mention of his stance on reproductive rights.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But during a virtual Republican candidate forum hosted by League of Women Voters groups in May, before the Supreme Court's controversial decision, Pekau declared he is "pro life." He didn't elaborate.

In the same forum, Pekau also said the issue should be decided by "the states and the courts."

Pekau's stance is the target of a 30-second digital ad the Casten campaign released last week. Pekau criticized the ad in a subsequent news release, saying it misrepresented his views -- but it didn't say how or which views.

The 6th District includes much of the West and Southwest suburbs in Cook and DuPage counties. Election Day is Nov. 8.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Which candidates are being backed by suburban megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein?
Related Article
Which candidates are being backed by suburban megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein?
 
U.S. Rep. Casten is significantly better funded than GOP rival Pekau, records show
Related Article
U.S. Rep. Casten is significantly better funded than GOP rival Pekau, records show
 
How candidates aligned with Donald Trump did in the suburbs
Related Article
How candidates aligned with Donald Trump did in the suburbs
 
Newman tries to lay claim to abortion rights mantle in 6th, but she and Casten have groups' backing
Related Article
Newman tries to lay claim to abortion rights mantle in 6th, but she and Casten have groups' backing
 
GOP candidates for 6th Congressional District seat talk abortion and more in online forum
Related Article
GOP candidates for 6th Congressional District seat talk abortion and more in online forum
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 