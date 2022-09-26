Watch Cook County Board candidates debate Safe-T-Act, transported migrants, Bears in Arlington

Scott Britton, Democrat, is running for the Cook County Board's District 14 seat in the 2022 general election.

Matt Podgorski, left, and Maggie Trevor are candidates for Cook County Board District 9 in the 2022 general election.

Daniel Calandriello, left, and Sean Morrison are candidates for cook County Board District 17 in the 2022 general election.

Chuck Cerniglia, left, and Kevin Morrison are candidates for Cook County Board District 15 in the 2022 general election.

The Daily Herald interviewed candidates for Cook County Board districts that include the Northwest suburbs, for the purpose of coming endorsements ahead of voting in the Nov. 9 general election.

The candidates answered questions about the Safe-T-Act and policing, migrants from the border with Mexico being taken to Chicago and a couple of suburbs, help for businesses and the possible move by the Chicago Bears to Arlington Heights.

Republican Matt Podgorski and Democrat Maggie Trevor are running for the Cook County Board District 9 seat, and Democrat Scott Britton and Republican Benton Howser for the District 14 seat.

Republican Chuck Cerniglia and Democrat Kevin Morrison are running for the Cook County Board District 15 seat.

Democrat Daniel Calandriello and Republican Sean Morrison are running for the Cook County Board District 17 seat.

They're interviewed here by Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway, with Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky accompanying.