Underwood, Gryder to meet in online forum Oct. 5

The candidates running for Illinois' 14th Congressional District seat will participate in an online forum Oct. 5.

Hosted by the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and the Aurora Area League of Women Voters, the 7 p.m. event will feature Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Republican challenger Scott Gryder of Oswego.

Underwood is seeking a third term in Congress. Gryder serves as the Kendall County Board chair and is a lawyer.

To register, visit rebrand.ly/IL14thCongress.

Redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, the 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.