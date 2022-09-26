Underwood, Gryder to meet in online forum Oct. 5
Updated 9/26/2022 12:05 PM
The candidates running for Illinois' 14th Congressional District seat will participate in an online forum Oct. 5.
Hosted by the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and the Aurora Area League of Women Voters, the 7 p.m. event will feature Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Republican challenger Scott Gryder of Oswego.
Underwood is seeking a third term in Congress. Gryder serves as the Kendall County Board chair and is a lawyer.
To register, visit rebrand.ly/IL14thCongress.
Redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, the 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.