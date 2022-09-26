Naperville leaf collection beginning in October

Naperville's leaf-collection program will begin in October and continue into December.

Residents are advised to rake leaves into the street at the start of curbside cycles that begin on Oct. 17, Oct. 31 and Nov. 14. Each neighborhood will receive one pass per cycle as crews collect the leaves.

Leaves also can be bagged and placed on the curb on regularly-scheduled garbage pickup days for free disposal. The service is available from Nov. 7 to Dec. 16.

Before Nov. 7, a yard waste sticker is required for bagged leaves. Yard waste collection ends for the year after Dec. 16.