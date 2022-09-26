Iconic Long Grove bridge remains undefeated against trucks too large to cross

This truck struck Long Grove's iconic covered bridge just about 1 p.m. Monday. courtesy of Bob Riddle

Long Grove's iconic bridge withstood another truck too large to cross beneath its steel reinforced wooden top Monday afternoon.

Despite the many signs warning that clearance is only 8 feet 6 inches, a driver in a 14-foot-tall truck attempted to cross about 1 p.m. Monday, Long Grove village manager Greg Jackson said.

The resulting collision smashed the top of the truck's cabin, shattered windshield glass all over the road and peeled back the top of the truck, Jackson said. The driver of the truck was not injured, Jackson said.

The bridge sustained minor cosmetic damage, Jackson said.

Hawthorn Woods resident Bob Riddle and his wife happened to drive by shortly after the crash and compared the damage sustained by the truck and the damage done to the bridge.

"The bridge won," Riddle concluded.

The cover of the 116-year-old bridge was reinforced with a steel structure in 2020 so it can take a beating without requiring expensive repairs.

"The trucks continue to suffer more damage than we do," Jackson said. "It's merely an inconvenience for us."

Jackson said village officials plan to reopen the bridge Tuesday morning after making sure all the broken glass from the truck is cleaned up.