Cook County tax bills on pace to arrive 'by end of 2022'

Property tax bills should land in mailboxes across Cook County around the same time as holiday cards, with second installment payments expected to come due before the end of the year, county officials said.

County board President Toni Preckwinkle in July announced second-installment bills, which for nearly a decade had arrived in August, would fall months late because of delays with the assessment process and a computer system upgrade.

With little over three months left in 2022, several steps in the multiagency process of tabulating and mailing out bills are as-yet incomplete. Still, the relay race of calculating, mailing and collecting bills was on pace to be complete by "the end of 2022," Preckwinkle spokesman Nick Shields said Monday.

