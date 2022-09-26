Aurora man who skipped trial convicted of sexually assaulting two children

An Aurora man who skipped out on his criminal trial was found guilty of sexually assaulting two children and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Monday.

José Arellano, 47, paid $30,000 in cash in July 2020 to leave jail while the case worked through the system, officials said.

Arellano has not been by court officials since he appeared at a remote hearing on Dec. 8, 2021.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 29, 2022, after he missed a subsequent hearing, and his location is still unknown, according to Kane County officials.

At the trial, which went on in Arellano's absence, Kane County prosecutors presented evidence that Arellano sexually assaulted two children younger than 13.

Assistant State's Attorney Stacey Wittman said both victims showed courage to report what had happened to them. Both victims testified about the abuse at the trial, Wittman said.

Officials said anyone with information about Arellano's whereabouts should call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160 or dial 911.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 whether Arellano is in custody or not.