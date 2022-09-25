Wheeling panel considers proposal for massage business

Wheeling's plan commission will meet Wednesday to discuss a requested permit for a new massage business in town, and other issues.

The permit would be for Omm Massage, 77 S. Milwaukee Ave. The space previously was occupied by a different massage business that has closed, documents indicate.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.

The plan commission advises the village board or development issues. It'll be up to the board to approve the permit.