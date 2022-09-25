'We still remember': Arlington Heights church holds Mass honoring victims of Tylenol killings

Kathy Janus, daughter of Adam Janus, with the pastor of Our Lady of the Wayside Church, the Rev. Arthur Marat. Courtesy of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church

Bishop Jeffrey Grob, center, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, celebrated a special Mass for the victims of the 1982 Tylenol killings Sunday at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. To his right are Teresa Janus, widow of Adam Janus, and, to her right, Kathy Janus, daughter of Adam Janus. Courtesy of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church.

Teresa Janus, widow of Adam Janus, greets Lucile Fiore after a Mass of remembrance Sunday at Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Arlington Heights. Janus' husband, Adam Janus, was one of seven who died in 1982 after ingesting cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules. Courtesy of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church

Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights held a special Mass of remembrance Sunday in honor of the victims of the Tylenol killings.

Adam Janus, an Arlington Heights resident and an Our Lady of the Wayside parishioner, was among the seven people who died 40 years ago after ingesting Tylenol laced with cyanide. Adam's brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Theresa of Lisle, were among the other victims.

Adam's wife, Teresa, and their daughter Kathy attended the service, which was celebrated by Bishop Jeffrey Grob, auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Chicago.

"We still remember ... those things that were put in action because of the choices of someone else and the pain and the life that was lost -- and the lives that go on," Grob said. "We bring all of this together as a community of believers."

Grob said Adam Janus was intimately connected to this community of faith and recalled how Cardinal Joseph Bernardin celebrated the funeral liturgy for Stanley, Adam and Theresa Janus on Oct. 5, 1982.

"On that day, they prayed, and so do we today, nearly 40 years later, that the Lord bring rest to them, as well as to the other four individuals who died," Grob said.

At the time, Bernardin said, "I wish as your pastor I could relieve you of your burden of sorrow, but I can't do that, and so I offer you my sympathy, love and prayers."

After the service Sunday, members of the family gathered with Our Lady of the Wayside Pastor the Rev. Arthur Marat.