St. Charles District 303 could hike pay for substitute teachers

St. Charles Unit School District 303 officials are discussing a proposal to hike pay for substitute teachers to stay competitive with surrounding districts. Courtesy of St. Charles Unit District 303

St. Charles Unit School District 303 is looking to boost its substitute teachers' pay in order to stay competitive with other school districts.

The issue is set to be discussed at the board of education's Business Services Committee meeting on Monday.

District administration is recommending that the pay for substitute teachers increase from $120 for a full day (7 hours) to $145 a day, starting Oct. 15.

For substitute teachers who have reached their 31st day of work -- nonconsecutive -- their pay would increase from $140 to $165 for a full day. The substitute teacher would keep the rate for two years.

The pay for a half day (3.5 hours) would increase from $60 to $72.50, under the proposal. The long-term rate for substitute teachers who are filling in for full-time teachers -- such as if they are on medical leave -- would increase to $220, up from $200.

"District 303 regularly evaluates substitute teacher pay rates to ensure the district continues to offer a competitive pay structure," Marci Conlin, the district's assistant superintendent for human resources, said in a memo to school board members. "Substitute teacher rates are compared with other school districts in Kane County since most substitute teachers tend to accept jobs primarily in specific geographic regions."