Archdiocese announces abuse investigations of 3 retired priests

The Archdiocese of Chicago has asked three retired priests to remain out of ministry while its Independent Review Board investigates allegations of sexual abuse of minors against them.

The archdiocese identified the priests as the Rev. John J. Rudnik, 87, the Rev. James E. Flynn, 80, and the Rev. John W. Clemens, 75.

Each has one allegation against him, all dating from nearly a half century ago, and all are cooperating fully with the process, officials said. The archdiocese did not identify where the priests were serving at the time but said that parishioners in the parishes where they served have been notified.

The people making the allegations have been offered the services of the Archdiocese Victim Assistance Ministry and civil authorities have been notified, officials said.

"We take every allegation seriously and follow the policies and procedures we have had in place for decades," Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, said in an announcement. "Only by conducting an impartial and thorough investigation can we fulfill our promise to protect the young people in our care and, if the results warrant, restore the good name of one so accused."

The archdiocese indicated it will communicate the outcome of the Independent Review Board's work on these cases when it is complete.