One man killed, another airlifted to hospital after Aurora shooting

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Aurora, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Police responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue just after 2 p.m. after 911 calls reported two gunshot victims. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man, also 29, was airlifted to a Chicago hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (630) 256-5500 or by emailing tips@aurora.il.us. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.