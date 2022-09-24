 

Mushrooms abound at Isaac Walton Park artwalk

  • Artist Louis Catroop of Prospect Heights, middle, with his son, Zeke, 7, talks about mushrooms he carved from wood with Mark Elfstrand of Buffalo Grove during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights.

      Artist Louis Catroop of Prospect Heights, middle, with his son, Zeke, 7, talks about mushrooms he carved from wood with Mark Elfstrand of Buffalo Grove during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Artist Mariam Beram of Buffalo Grove, left, talks about a porcelain bowl with customer Jody Simmons, also of Buffalo Grove, during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights.

      Artist Mariam Beram of Buffalo Grove, left, talks about a porcelain bowl with customer Jody Simmons, also of Buffalo Grove, during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A variety of items are displayed during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights.

      A variety of items are displayed during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Thomas Sexton of Prospect Heights, who performs as part of the Acoustic Raccoon duo with Judy Zollner, gets ready to play during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights.

      Thomas Sexton of Prospect Heights, who performs as part of the Acoustic Raccoon duo with Judy Zollner, gets ready to play during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Wooden mushrooms carved by artist Louis Chatroop of Prospect Heights are displayed during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights.

      Wooden mushrooms carved by artist Louis Chatroop of Prospect Heights are displayed during the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • This sign invites people to attend the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights.

      This sign invites people to attend the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 9/24/2022 2:34 PM

Mushrooms and fungus were the theme of the Pop-up Artwalk and Sale Saturday at Isaac Walton Park in Prospect Heights.

Ceramic, metal and wooden mushroom sculptures as well as artwork featuring mushrooms were prevalent at the event, which also featured music and food.

 

Artist Louis "Chainsaw Louis" Chatroop of Prospect Heights displayed dozens of mushrooms carved from wood. He got his start carving mushrooms after helping cut invasive buckthorn and other trees designated for removal from the natural area surrounding the park.

One by one the number of his carvings grew, and soon, people wanted to buy them.

"I started having them on the front deck of our house and people in the neighborhood would ask, 'are you selling these?,' and I'm like, maybe, yeah, now they're for sale," Chatroop said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 