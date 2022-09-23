Police: Motorcyclist dies after Aurora crash with pickup truck

A motorcyclist from Aurora was killed Thursday night after a collision with a pickup truck on the city's west side, police said.

Jackson B. Bennett, 23, was flown by medical helicopter to a Chicago-area trauma hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The motorcycle was heading west on Sunset Avenue when it collided with a pickup truck traveling south on Wilder Street, police said. Police and firefighters were called to the intersection just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police confirmed that Jackson was wearing a helmet.

Another person had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No traffic citations have been issued as of Friday afternoon, police said.

The fatal collision left the intersection of Wilder Street and Sunset Avenue closed for several hours, while traffic investigators reconstructed the crash. Investigators used drone technology to create a three-dimensional digital map of the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.