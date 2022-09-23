Illinois House District 53 endorsement interview
Updated 9/23/2022 12:20 PM
See incumbent Democrat Mark Walker and Republican challenger Jack Vrett of the 53rd House District discuss the issues with a member of the Daily Herald editorial board.
