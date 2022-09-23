EV Rider: Palatine police are pioneering electric motorcycles in law enforcement

Make mention of motorcycle cops, and for people of a certain age thoughts turn to the 1970s and '80s TV hit "CHiPS," where every week California Highway Patrol officers Ponch and Jon roared down Los Angeles freeways aboard noisy Kawasakis in pursuit of bad guys.

The Palatine Police Department now has a motorcycle cop duo of its own -- Eddie and Taylor -- but unlike their fictional compatriots, their ride is anything but noisy, and it chases down scofflaws with more of a hum than a roar.

That's because officers Eddie Christudhas and Taylor Black are the first motorcycle cops in Illinois riding an all-electric bike. The Zero DSRP motorcycle arrived at the police department earlier this year and, after some tweaks and adjustments, has been making its way around town.

"We're excited to be a pioneer," police Cmdr. David Brandwein told us this week.

The electric bike came about after department brass decided to reestablish its motorcycle unit, which had been discontinued a little more than a decade ago. When the department needed someone to help lead the effort and serve on the unit, Christudhas and Black -- both motorcyclists in their off-duty lives -- signed up.

They researched plenty of gas-powered options, but decided for a host of reasons that electric was the way to go.

Although electric motorcycles cost more than their gas counterparts up front, the department expects to save in the long run. For starters, energy costs run only about 1 cent per mile -- or about 30 to 50 cents per shift, they say. That's compared to about a quarter-tank of gas for a gas-powered patrol vehicle.

Costs to keep it running also are expected to be lower, with traditional maintenance tasks such as changing the oil and spark plugs unnecessary.

A full charge takes about two hours -- if the power is run all the way down, which they expect to be rare -- and its range is up to 157 miles in a city setting. The bike's top speed is 102 mph and it's stocked with nearly everything you'd find in a patrol vehicle, including an onboard computer.

The benefits go beyond savings, Christudhas and Black say. The motorcycle's size allows them to operate in areas a patrol SUV or car cannot -- think bike path or a sidewalk -- and it runs quietly enough that they can operate near places like schools, where the noise from a traditional motorcycle would be disruptive. And with the lack of emissions, it can even be deployed indoors, if there were an emergency inside a large building.

"It was perfect for our needs," Christudhas told us.

Palatine police officer Eddie Christudhas greets a child while leading the town's Hometown Fest Parade in July aboard the department's electric motorcycle. - Courtesy of Bob Weder

Besides law enforcement uses, the motorcycle serves a community engagement role, the officers say. It's already made appearances at events such as the Hometown Fest parade and Street Fest, where it's been a hit with the crowds.

"It opens up a lot of conversations," Christudhas said, noting that even drivers he's pulled over on traffic stops have asked to check out the bike.

"It's been great to be able to go into a neighborhood and have people come up and want to talk about it," he added. "With a patrol vehicle, there's a barrier that's gone with this, and we're using the opportunity to connect with our community."

