Cook County moves into low COVID-19 transmission level, over 137,000 new boosters given

Daily Herald File PhotoCook County and Chicago moved into the low COVID-19 transmission category Friday, officials said, and over 137,000 bivalent vaccines have been given in the last week.

Cook County and Chicago moved into the low category for COVID-19 transmissions, officials announced Friday.

That's the first time since early May, the Cook County Department of Public Health noted. DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will were already in the low transmission contingent.

The IDPH reported that over 137,000 doses of new bivalent vaccines that target the highly infectious BA. 4 and BA. 5 COVID-19 variants were administered in the last week.

The September daily average for COVID-19 new cases stands at nearly 2,771 compared to 3,760 in August, a 26% decrease, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

"I am so pleased to see our region move into a Low COVID-19 Level, because hitting this threshold means that fewer Chicagoans are being hospitalized with COVID-19 every day," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Alison Arwardy said in a statement.

But she cautioned "COVID is very much still with us," and urged individuals to get vaccinated or boosted.