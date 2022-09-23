Aurora man gets 12-year sentence for beating 2-month-old daughter

An Aurora man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for beating and kicking his 2-month-old daughter.

Brian Clemente, 28, of the 700 block of North Avenue, was found guilty in June of aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm.

Because both charges stem from a single act, Judge John Barsanti could pronounce a sentence on only one of them and chose the most serious charge of aggravated battery, a Class X felony.

Clemente could have been sentenced to as little as six or as many as 30 years in prison.

According to Kane County prosecutors, Clemente was at home with his two children and his girlfriend on Jan. 10, 2021, when he learned that his girlfriend was romantically involved with another person. Clemente, who was intoxicated, repeatedly asked if he was the father of the 2-month-old. He then hit her head deliberately against a doorknob.

At a sentencing hearing that began last week, doctors who treated the girl at Loyola University Medical Center said she suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. They said she has developmental delays and receives speech, occupational and physical therapy. She also has post-traumatic epilepsy that is treated with medication and has a shunt in her brain to drain fluid.

Clemente will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He has been in the Kane County jail since his arrest in July 2021.