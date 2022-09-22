Replica of Korean War Memorial coming to Des Plaines

Des Plaines American Legion Post 36 is inviting Korean and American media to a luncheon at its building on Oct. 12 to outline a plan to bring a replica of Washington, D.C.'s Korean War Memorial to Lake Park in Des Plaines from June 23 to 25 next year.

Earlier this month, the post hosted leaders of the local Korean community to present the plan and partner with them for cultural assistance and financial support.

The Sept. 12 meeting included members of the Korean American Council, members of the Korean clergy, and Korean Army and Marine veterans who fought alongside U.S. G.I.s from 1950 to 1953.

The memorial that will visit Des Plaines is similar to the one in Washington, D.C. with its 19 statues.