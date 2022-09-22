Pritzker calls for state Sen. Emil Jones III to resign amid federal bribery charges

State Sen. Emil Jones III, a Chicago Democrat, has been accused of accepting a bribe and lying to the FBI. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register, 2020

A day after state Sen. Emil Jones III announced his resignation from leadership and committee chair positions amid federal bribery charges, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday the South Side Democrat -- and another state senator facing accusations he abused women -- should formally resign from the Illinois Senate.

Jones was hit with federal bribery charges alleging he lied to the FBI about whether he'd agreed to protect the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC in the General Assembly. He also is alleged to have agreed to protect SafeSpeed from legislation in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate, federal prosecutors said.

And WBEZ has reported Sen. Michael Hastings, a Frankfort Democrat, faces serious personal accusations from his estranged wife, including police records that state he put her in a headlock and repeatedly slammed her into a door.

