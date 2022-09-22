 

Pace plans to end some bus transfer fees, introduce new passes

  • Under a proposal in the 2023 budget, Pace would offer passes for unlimited rides on both the suburban bus system and the CTA. A $5 pass would be god for one day, while a $15 pass would cover three days.

    Daily Herald file photo

 
Updated 9/22/2022 3:58 PM

Pace riders shouldn't fear fare hikes next year -- and, in fact, may find riding on the suburban bus system is more affordable, as the agency looks to eliminate or lower transfer costs and introduce new one- and three-day passes.

Those plans were outlined Wednesday in the proposed 2023 budget introduced at Pace's monthly board meeting.

 

Under the proposal, Pace will introduce new Pace-CTA passes offering unlimited rides on both systems. Passes would be good for one day ($5) or three days ($15).

