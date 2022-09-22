Pace plans to end some bus transfer fees, introduce new passes
Updated 9/22/2022 3:58 PM
Pace riders shouldn't fear fare hikes next year -- and, in fact, may find riding on the suburban bus system is more affordable, as the agency looks to eliminate or lower transfer costs and introduce new one- and three-day passes.
Those plans were outlined Wednesday in the proposed 2023 budget introduced at Pace's monthly board meeting.
Under the proposal, Pace will introduce new Pace-CTA passes offering unlimited rides on both systems. Passes would be good for one day ($5) or three days ($15).
