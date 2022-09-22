New board member in East Maine School District 63

Ankit Patel has been appointed to East Maine School District 63 Board of Education.

The East Maine School District 63 board appointed a new member to fill a vacancy this week.

Morton Grove resident Ankit Patel was named to the panel. He replaces Krystal Zec, who stepped down in August.

Patel's term will end in April. He can run for election then.

District 63 serves parts of Des Plaines, Niles, Glenview, Park Ridge and Morton Grove.