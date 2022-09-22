 

Lombard's senior fair returns for 16th year

 
Daily Herald report
The Village of Lombard is hosting its 16th annual Senior Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Madison Meadow Athletic Center, 500 E. Wilson Ave.

Popular services and vendors will include flu shots from Jewel-Osco Pharmacy; COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from the DuPage County Health Department; and blood pressure readings from the Lombard Fire Department. In addition, the Illinois Secretary of State's Mobile Driver's License Facility will also be on-site, offering to renew licenses and issue State ID cards.

 

Local agencies, community groups and vendors will provide seniors with additional services and helpful information.

"We look forward to hosting this annual event that offers local seniors a convenient opportunity to connect with essential services and resources in our area," said Dan Militello, a village trustee and chair of the community relations committee, which helps to organize the event. Community relations committee members include Ahmed Ali, Pamela Bedard, Michael Ledonne, Kaveria Lezza, Gladys Piper, Amanda Rosengren, Sharon Vish and Barbara Ware.

For more event information, visit villageoflombard.org/seniors.

